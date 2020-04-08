UT Health doctor, surgeon band make song asking people to ‘stay at home, help the doctor’

HOUSTON – A UT Health doctor is raising awareness about the coronavirus pandemic through the power of music.

Dr. Phoung Wjuyen is a pediatric plastic surgeon at UT Health. He is also the lead singer of his virtual band, “Help the Doctor," that is comprised of other surgeons from around the country.

Wjuyen created a song called “Stay Home" as a public service announcement and it’s now going viral on social media.

“I wrote this song to help remind everybody that please socially distance. Stay home and stay safe. We can really use your help,” Wjuyen said.

The band got together virtually to record the song.

“We do know that this makes a difference,” Wjuyen said. “Staying socially distant makes a difference a huge difference and I can’t stress enough the biggest problem of everybody gets sick at the same time that causes a catastrophe.”

At the end of the song, Wjuyen shares a link urging people to donate personal protective equipment to healthcare workers if they can. You can visit that page to donate PPE here.

Watch the full music video below: