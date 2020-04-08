Gov. Abbott to address efforts to care for those infected at 2 p.m. press conference today

Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to update Texans on the state’s efforts to combat the novel coronavirus’ spread and provide care to those infected.

He will speak at 2 p.m. Wednesday and his remarks will be live streamed.

Texas reported 986 more cases of virus Tuesday, a 14% increase over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 8,262. The latest available figures show more than 1,200 patients were hospitalized in the state. A total of 154 Texans have died.