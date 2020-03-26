Brazoria County joins suit, issues ‘Stay Safe at Home’ order for residents

HOUSTON – Brazoria County joined Harris, Galveston and Fort Bend counties Wednesday, issuing a “Stay Safe at Home" order. The temporary order goes into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday and will last at least through April 3.

“As we see the numbers rise locally, statewide and throughout the nation, the advice across the board has been to take action to slow the disease down,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said during a press conference Wednesday. “And, that is the task before us.”

Non-essential businesses are required to close to curve the spread of coronavirus.

Some of those businesses include barbershops, nail salons, hair salons, spas, massage parlors, tanning salons, and personal care services and commercial amusement and entertainment establishments, such as gym, fitness classes, personal training studio, tattoos and piercing parlors, hotel and event meeting spaces, outdoor plazas and markets.

With respect to social distancing and other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, residents may still participate in some activities, Sebesta said.

County residents may go to the grocery store, pick up prescriptions from the pharmacy, get takeout or go to the drive-thrus of local restaurants, visit the elderly and run errands for them.

Residents may also enjoy some outdoor activities, such as walking, biking, hiking and jogging, Sebesta said.

Brazoria County is taking these measures in response to the national health emergency. The county confirmed at least new five cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing to the county’s total to more than 30.

Sebesta said the overall efforts by the county will shorten the duration of the illness and lessen the impact on the local economy.

“We all need to work together to stem this rising tide,” Sebesta said.

Read the full order by Brazoria County below:

Here is the full press conference: