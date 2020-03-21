Kroger handing out one-time bonuses to full-time and part-time employees

Kroger will provide a one-time bonus of $300 to full-time and $150 to part-time employees as a way to help their associates during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a release, the company said frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associates, will get $300 and every part-time associate in those roles will get $150.

“Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing. The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort.”

The special bonus will be paid to frontline associates who were hired on or before March 1.

The company also expanded its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines to include paid time off for self-isolation and coronavirus symptoms.

For those affected by COVID-19, the organization has also made available additional resources through the Kroger Family of Companies Helping Hands fund to provide financial assistance to employees who face hardship due to COVID-19.