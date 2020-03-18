Rules for restaurants and bars county-by-county
HOUSTON – As more cases of the coronavirus emerge in southeast Texas, county leaders are announcing new orders and guidelines for restaurants and bars.
HARRIS COUNTY
ORDER
Effective from March 17 to March 31
- Restaurants, wineries, microbreweries, micro-distilleries must operate as delivery/takeout/drive-thru only.
- Bars, clubs, lounges, taverns or arcades must close
- To report violations, call 832-839-6941
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
ORDER
Effective from March 17 to April 1
Restaurants:
- All restaurants shall reduce the occupancy of the entire premise to 50 people or less at any one time in total.
- Tables shall be spaced a minimum of 10 feet apart.
- All restaurants may continue to-go, takeout, delivery, and catering operations.
Bars and clubs:
- Any bar or club shall limit occupancy to 50 persons or less at any one time in total.
Movie theaters:
- Movie theaters shall limit occupancy to 25 persons or less per screen at any one time.
FORT BEND COUNTY
Community guidelines
Bars and Clubs:
- Suspend service at bars and clubs
- Reduce hours and capacity to decrease the number of people in a space at one time and increase the amount of time available for staff to clean and disinfect tables, chairs, bathrooms, etc.
Restaurants:
- Limit service to delivery, take-out, and pick-up options, instead of sit-down dining.
- Decrease to 50% seating capacity to allow for social distancing.
- Avoid going to restaurant establishments in groups greater than 6.
- Utilize electronic payment methods instead of handling cash or coins.
