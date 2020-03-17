Say it ain’t so! Whataburger closes all dining rooms amid COVID-19 health crisis

HOUSTON – The growing concerns over the new coronavirus have forced big-time events to be canceled, restaurants to close and many people’s regular routines to come to a screeching halt.

Monday, Harris County officials issued an order that all bars and restaurants in the county were to close dine-in operations for 15 days.

In an effort to heed the warnings of officials in Harris County and elsewhere, Whataburger has decided to shut its doors and offer only drive-thru or curbside delivery for the time being.

According to a statement by the fast-food chain, the closure began at select locations Monday and will go into full effect for all locations at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Whataburger will still be offering people a full menu 24/7 via the drive-thru. Starting Tuesday, the restaurant will also be offering curbside delivery for online orders daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you order between the hours of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., you can pick up your online order via the drive-thru.

People can order online at Whataburger.com or via the Whataburger app.

