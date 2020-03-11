HISD employee possibly exposed to coronavirus: ‘The process to get tested is extremely unorganized'

HOUSTON – An employee at Houston Independent School District, who was possibly exposed to the new coronavirus after he traveled from a country on the CDC travel warning list, is self-quarantined in his home.

He told KPRC 2 that, "the process to get tested is extremely unorganized.”

“The school district recommended that I go into quarantine,” said the HISD employee, who did not want to be identified. “They jumped into action.”

Houston Health Department officials recommended that he call his doctor, the employee said. But his doctor didn’t know what to do and told him to call the department back.

“Most doctors know (what to do), and so that surprises me that a doctor would not know,” Houston Health Department spokesman Porfirio Villarreal said in response.

The employee tried urgent care facilities and eventually ended up at an undisclosed Houston hospital emergency room.

“I was quarantined in a (negative) pressure room,” he said. “They ran all the labs.”

Houstonian Evan Greenburg told KPRC 2 that he was also surprised at how difficult it was to get a coronavirus test after returning from a business trip to Italy.

“They told me nope, there are no tests, don’t come in, don’t do anything," Greenburg said.

Several days later, he exhibited “a cough and tightness of chest, and some sinus stuff," and called the health departments back. He said the department officials asked him if he was “sure.”

Greenburg said after he repeatedly asking for help, the Houston Health Department eventually arranged for him to go to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

“I went to the emergency room,” Greenburg said. “They took me through a long ordeal and kept me there for four hours.”

But in the end, his test was never sent to the CDC, he said. That was last week.

The HISD employee’s test was conducted on Monday, he said.