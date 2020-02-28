These Texas doctors are working on a vaccine for the coronavirus

HOUSTON – Doctors at the Baylor College of Medicine are working around the clock to bring out a preliminary vaccine to combat the coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to The Associated Press.

However, a previously frozen vaccine could effectively protect people.

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine told The AP he recalled finding a vaccine that was meant to combat a previous virus from 2003, SARS. But it was developed well after the virus had diminished.

That vaccine became eventually frozen, and with coronavirus cases rising by the day, they are pushing Chinese and U.S. authorities to give it a try this time.

“Ours is already manufactured, and could take off pretty quickly,” he said.

Hotez worked with his colleague, Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi on the SARS vaccine. Using the virus’ genetic code called messenger RNA, it instructs cells to make particular proteins.

“We’re also engineering a potentially new vaccine that will be much more specific against the COVID-19," Bottazzi said.

Researchers are still working on a vaccine entirely from scratch that will take them several years to develop.

Baylor College of Medicine is still working on funding for the vaccine, which could take at least one 1 1/2-2 years to accomplish.