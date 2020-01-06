First vaping-related death in Galveston County confirmed
GALVESTON, Texas – The first vaping-related death in Galveston County was confirmed by health officials Monday.
According to officials at the Galveston County Health District, the 30- to 35-year-old woman died Dec. 29 while being treated for a lung injury related to e-cigarettes. The woman’s identity was not released.
Officials said they are also investigating four other confirmed or probable cases of vaping-related lung injuries.
A news conference to discuss the cases is scheduled for noon. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.
The Trump administration announced last week a ban on most flavored e-cigarettes but left in exceptions for nicotine-emitting devices.
