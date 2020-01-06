65ºF

Health

First vaping-related death in Galveston County confirmed

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Massachusetts lawmakers have approved the nation's toughest restrictions on flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes. The ban was passed by the Senate early Thursday, Nov. 21, before the legislature broke for a holiday recess. It had earlier been passed by the state House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
GALVESTON, Texas – The first vaping-related death in Galveston County was confirmed by health officials Monday.

According to officials at the Galveston County Health District, the 30- to 35-year-old woman died Dec. 29 while being treated for a lung injury related to e-cigarettes. The woman’s identity was not released.

Officials said they are also investigating four other confirmed or probable cases of vaping-related lung injuries.

A news conference to discuss the cases is scheduled for noon. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

The Trump administration announced last week a ban on most flavored e-cigarettes but left in exceptions for nicotine-emitting devices.

