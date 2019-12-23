Harris County infant dies from flu

HOUSTON – An infant in Harris County has died from the flu.

Harris County Public Health officials said Monday the baby’s death is the first death of a child in the county this flu season, which started in October.

The child’s identity was not released.

“This is a somber reminder of the danger flu poses to our residents, especially those who are more vulnerable to develop serious flu complications,” said Dr. Umair A. Shah, executive director of Harris County Public Health. “We urge residents to get a flu shot and protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, coughing, a sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose, aches and fatigue. Some people may also experience vomiting or diarrhea.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 19 children across the country have died from the flu so far this season.