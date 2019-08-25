Fleeing driver crashes into 2 patrol vehicles, another vehicle on Seawall Boulevard

GALVESTON, Texas - A man is in critical condition after he struck several vehicles, including two patrol vehicles, while fleeing police, according to the Galveston Police Department.

The incident was reported at 4:33 p.m. Saturday after police received a call about a person driving a silver Nissan Versa recklessly at a high rate of speed while entering the city limits from the Galveston causeway.

At 4:40 p.m., officers were conducting a traffic control point to help assist vehicles and pedestrians in traffic due to a sandcastle event nearby, police said. The Nissan struck an officer's patrol unit and sped away from the scene, police said.

The driver of the Nissan continued to drive recklessly and struck another patrol unit and a motorist near the 100 block of Seawall Boulevard, police said.

The officers were not injured in the crashes. The two occupants of the vehicle that was struck by the Nissan had suffered minor injuries, police said. The driver of the Nissan, a 28-year-old man, was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and is in critical condition, police said.

An investigation is underway, and the driver's identity will be released soon.

The driver is facing potential charges that include assault on a public servant and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

