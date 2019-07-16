Where2Eat: Restaurants people in Katy are raving about

KATY, Texas - Whether it's date night or you just want to find a new place to eat, sometimes settling on a spot can be an ordeal. We took a look through Yelp! and found the highest-rated restaurants for your neighborhood. Our "Where2Eat" series will show you the hot spots in your area.

Here is where Yelp! reviewers like to eat in Katy:

Where: 406 West Grand Parkway South, Suite 400

Rating: 4 stars

Number of reviews: 419

What people are saying: “Food is great. Drinks are good. Service is always pleasant. And they give you abundant amounts of food. The dessert is amazing!” – Amber R.

“This place has amazing po-boys. In fact, they have an entire section of their menu dedicated to all types of Po-boys … Overall, great service and would definitely be back to try another po-boy!” – Will Tina B.

“Tried this place for the first time ever after hearing such good raves about it, and I am very well pleased … I asked for well done on my fish and honey, they succeeded. The seasoning was to a T! Hush puppies, coleslaw, French fries and shrimp were ALL on point. I'm definitely a new customer.” – Sandra F.

Where: 23255 Kingsland Blvd.

Rating: 5 stars

Number of reviews: 303

What people are saying: “Everyone is right. The experience is exceptional all the way around. Greetings were friendly and heartfelt, we never felt rushed or forgotten even though they were slammed, order taker/cashier was as sweet as could be.” – Dominique W.

“Great spot for gyros! Very tasty and good portions for the price. I was surprised that they have such an extensive menu for a small place too. So there are lots of options if you aren't in the mood for a gyro. Don't let the fact that it's next to a Shell station deter you.” – Mercedez F.

“Chris' restaurant is full of hospitality and great food. Highly recommend the Greek food here.” – Michael L.

Where: 6191 Hwy Blvd., Suite 101

Rating: 4.5 stars

Number of reviews: 273

What people are saying: “The meat was cook perfectly and it was delicious. The only thing that we were not too happy about is the amount of ketchup, mayo and mustard … We for sure will go back and ask to have (those) ingredients in the side and add them ourselves. The restaurant was clean and (the) workers were really nice and friendly.” – Mig G.

“Has a little bit of a classic comfy diner feel. It happened to be a bit crowded, but the service was still attentive and alert. There's a great selection of burgers and shakes with different kinds of sides and desserts.” – Hae-Seung R.

“I went here for the first time today. The service was great, food was delicious, and they allow dogs on the patio! Win-win! The fries are like shoestring fries, thin, crispy and perfect. I thought the price was kinda high for a burger and fries, but all around it was delicious!” – Allison B.

Where: 24449 Katy Freeway, Suite 400

Rating: 4.5 stars

Number of reviews: 236

What people are saying: “This is one of the best sushi places I’ve been to. The service is the best I could ask for, the wait is never too long and the food comes out quick and tasty. I highly recommend all this to my friends.” – Artyom T.

“We stopped here for lunch and were pleasantly surprised. The service was friendly and the portions were huge. The only reason for a less than perfect score was because the hibachi steak came out … The food was delicious and was such a good deal.” – Anna T.

“Really generous portions. A wide variety of sushi rolls and they're all pretty big. They can be pretty extravagant and taste pretty good. Courteous service.” – Dat L.

Where: 2001 Katy Mills Blvd.

Rating: 4 stars

Number of reviews: 232

What people are saying: “All of their food is outstanding and the service is spot on. The servers are so warm and friendly and the owner Adam is the bomb!” – Vicki T.

“This place is a hidden gem of Katy. Adam the manager plays a major role in the successes of this restaurant. They should pay him whatever he needs to keep him. Best restaurant in Katy, bar none.” – Austin C.

“Always fantastic. One of very few really good Italian restaurants in Greater Houston. A special place with marvelous food, service and atmosphere.” – Michael S.

Where: 24449 Katy Freeway, Suite 700

Rating: 4.5 stars

Number of reviews: 169

What people are saying: “This place is great! The food is amazing and the service is excellent, too. I've been eating here for about five years now and love it every time! Recommend this restaurant to anyone looking for a great homemade meal!” – Eddie D.

“Excellent Brazilian restaurant. The food is freshly cooked right in front of you. The service is excellent and always friendly. I particularly like the stroganoff and the sweet plantain. But the chicken legs are to die for according to my son.” – Thomas B.

“Our first visit. Super food, well priced, mega portions, super staff. Wonderful atmosphere. Loved the music also. Something totally different in the Katy area.” – Terry L.

