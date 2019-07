HOUSTON - Vodka lemonade is the new dollar drink people over 21 years old can get at Applebees.

The vodka raspberry lemonade is just $1 at participating restaurants. Tax and gratuity is not included.

Reviews of the drink vary on the Facebook post announcing the drink.

One wrote, "This was AMAZING!"

"It needs more vodka," wrote another.

Have you had this drink yet? Let us know what you thought about it in the comments.

Everyone needs something vodka-y to kick off their summer. Might we suggest the $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade? Posted by Applebee's Grill & Bar on Saturday, June 22, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.