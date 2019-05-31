These are the 'Stranger Things' sweets coming to Baskin-Robbins this summer

"Stranger Things" treats available this summer at Baskin Robbins.

HOUSTON - Several “Stranger Things”-inspired sweets are available this summer at Baskin-Robbins to celebrate the third season of the hit Netflix show.

Two new flavors are being rolled out: Eleven’s Heaven, a waffle cone-flavored ice cream with chocolate-coated sugar cone pieces and a chocolate icing flavored ribbon; and Upside Down Pralines, chocolate ice cream with praline pecans and a chocolate-caramel flavored ribbon.

These special menu items will also be introduced:

• Upside Down Sundae: a sundae built upside down, featuring the Upside Down Pralines Flavor of the Month.

• Demogorgon Sundae: a waffle bowl sundae that frightfully resembles a demogorgon.

• Byers’ House Lights Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat: flash back to season one and communicate to your heart’s desire with a Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza crust with Snickers ice cream, topped with strings of fudge and M&Ms Chocolate Candy Christmas Lights.

• USS Butterscotch Quarts: butterscotch flavored ice cream loaded with butterscotch toffee and a toffee ribbon.• Elevenade Freeze: a refreshing summer drink made with vanilla ice cream and Minute Maid Lemon Smoothie.

• Collectible Containers: take home ice cream in one of four unique “Stranger Things” designs.The ice cream chain is also featuring collectible swag, including a Steve Funko figure, ‘80s-inspired magnets, sticker sets for your mobile phones or laptops, and Stranger Things t-shirts.





