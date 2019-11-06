Popular coffee and bagel shop opening second location in Bellaire in 2020

The popular bagel shop in Bellaire is known for its wide variety of bagels.

BELLAIRE - Residents in Bellaire will have options – that is more bagel options when New York Deli & Coffee Shop /The Bagel Shop Bakery opens a second location in 2020.

The three owners of the 44-year-old company announced the new restaurant on Wednesday. The new location at the corner of Chimney Rock and Bellaire will feature extended business hours, a private party room, an expanded dinner menu, a drive-thru window and more 300 available seats to reduce wait times.

"Everything is going to stay the same, but with more enhancements," said Michael Saghian, who is one of three owners.

