H-E-B launches beer, wine delivery service across Houston area

SAN ANTONIO - Texas grocery giant H-E-B -- via its new partnership with the delivery service Favor -- is delivering beer and wine across the Houston area, starting Friday.

The company said with a minimum $2 runner tip fee, beer and wine will be delivered free via the Favor app through Labor Day. In the app, customers can tap on the H-E-B Beer & Wine banner, or order online at favordelivery.com.

H-E-B said in a news release that the service begins Friday across Houston and in 29 other cities across the state.

“The combination of H-E-B and Favor continues to be a win for Texans,” said Jag Bath, Favor CEO and H-E-B chief digital officer. “Delivering almost anything in under an hour is what Favor is built on, and now with H-E-B, we are excited to add the new category of beer and wine delivery to Favor’s on-demand platform.”

H-E-B said Favor will offer the entire H-E-B beer and wine selection at the same prices found in stores with no order minimum. Selections, however, will vary by city.

Houstonians will get a choice of curated wines and beers or request custom items. Local selections will include craft brewers, like Buffalo Bayou Brewing, No Label Brewing, Lone Pint Brewery and 8th Wonder Brewery, and wines from the Texas Hill Country.

Beer and wine delivery in Houston and Pearland will be available 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Beer and wine delivery in Katy, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, and Lake Houston areas will be available 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.



