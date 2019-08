HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for Aug. 12, 2019, is from Ramen Tatsu-Ya.

Ramen for the soul. Go for the “Ol’Skool”, made with a Tokyo-style chicken broth, chashu, ajitama, menma, scallion, white onion, nori and pepper.

