Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for July 16: Fielding's Local Kitchen + Bar

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for July 16, 2018, is from Fielding's Local Kitchen + Bar.
It’s sweet, it’s savory and it packs a powerful flavor PUNCH! If you find yourself on the northside of town, I highly recommend you pop into Fielding’s Local Kitchen + Bar for a Texas Blues Burger! The burger is dressed with fig jam, lettuce, pickle, red onion, fresh jalapeños, blue cheese and served on a brioche bun.
