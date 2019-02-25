Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for Feb. 25: Robard's Steakhouse

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for Feb. 25, 2019, is from Robard's Steakhouse.

This luxury steakhouse is nestled amongst the lush pines of The Woodlands Resort. Robard’s is known for its juicy, unbelievably tender steaks and elegant sides and the romantic dining space allows for breathtaking views. Don’t leave without taking a nightcap out back; the patio is the perfect place relax under the stars with your love.

