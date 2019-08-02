America has a new favorite fast food restaurant -- and it doesn't even involve burgers

Curious about which of America’s fast-food chains the country likes best?

Well, according to data from Market Watch, cited in a Food and Wine report from earlier this week, it’s -- drum roll, please! -- Chick-fil-A.

Yes, the chicken chain has dethroned last year’s overall winner, In-N-Out.

Market Force polls more than 7,600 people, and looks at their satisfaction and whether they’d recommend a restaurant to someone else. There weren’t a ton of differences from the 2018 list, with a major exception being the Chick-fil-A victory.

Otherwise, the burger, chicken, and Mexican categories all saw return winners from last year. Good on ya, In-N-Out, Chick-fil-A, and Chipotle, respectively.

Still, Chick-fil-A earned that highest overall score.

You can check out some cool charts and numbers by clicking or tapping here.

There was a bit of a shake-up in the pizza and sandwich categories, as Wawa slid to the No. 3 spot as Jersey Mike’s jumping to No. 1 in sandwiches.

Firehouse Subs took second.

When it came to pizza, Blaze -- which didn’t even make 2018’s survey! -- won.

And then last year’s No 1, Pizza Ranch, didn’t even earn enough votes to qualify for this year’s poll, Food and Wine points out.

What are the odds?

Market Force looked at two other categories as well: For “coffee and bakery” chains, Krispy Kreme topped its competitors in the coffee and bakery division, and Midwest favorite Culver’s beat out Cold Stone Creamery, Baskin-Robbins and Dairy Queen when it came to picking a winner in the frozen dessert and smoothie category.

As for McDonald’s, it actually came in last place -- but as the Food and Wine article points out, the burger continues to top every single restaurant on the entire list in sales.

So there’s that.

