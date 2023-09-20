93º
Kraft Heinz recalls 83,800 cases of Singles American cheese slices

Kraft Heinz says six people gagged or choked on plastic film that stuck to slices.

Marley Jay, NBC News

Kraft Heinz says it is recalling 83,800 cases of individually wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices because of a manufacturing problem that could cause plastic film to stick to the cheese, creating a choking hazard.

The company said Tuesday that it started the recall after it received complaints from consumers.

Kraft Heinz said six people reported that they gagged or choked as a result, but that no injuries or serious health problems were reported.

The company blamed the problem on a “temporary issue” that affected one of its wrapping machines. It said it fixed the problem and inspected all of its other wrapping machines.

