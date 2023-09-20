Kraft Heinz recalls 83,800 cases of Singles American cheese slices

Kraft Heinz says it is recalling 83,800 cases of individually wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices because of a manufacturing problem that could cause plastic film to stick to the cheese, creating a choking hazard.

The company said Tuesday that it started the recall after it received complaints from consumers.

Kraft Heinz said six people reported that they gagged or choked as a result, but that no injuries or serious health problems were reported.

The company blamed the problem on a “temporary issue” that affected one of its wrapping machines. It said it fixed the problem and inspected all of its other wrapping machines.

