Whataburger opens digital-only restaurant in Texas

AUSTIN – Whataburger opened a new digital kitchen restaurant in Austin, Texas on Tuesday.

The company said the new location is at 3201 Bee Caves Road. Customers will be required to order online or through the app, then they will pick up their burgers at a food locker. People will also be able to order at a kiosk at the restaurant.

Whataburger launched this new kitchen so customers will spend less time in the drive-thru.

Unfortunately, there will not be booths or tables at the restaurant, and cash will not be accepted. Whataburger also said they expect to have 50 employees at the location.

