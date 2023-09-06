100º
Food

Whataburger opens digital-only restaurant in Texas

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

AUSTIN – Whataburger opened a new digital kitchen restaurant in Austin, Texas on Tuesday.

The company said the new location is at 3201 Bee Caves Road. Customers will be required to order online or through the app, then they will pick up their burgers at a food locker. People will also be able to order at a kiosk at the restaurant.

Whataburger launched this new kitchen so customers will spend less time in the drive-thru.

Unfortunately, there will not be booths or tables at the restaurant, and cash will not be accepted. Whataburger also said they expect to have 50 employees at the location.

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

