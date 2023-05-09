San Antonio's Grady’s BBQ closing restaurants after more than 70 years

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the end of an era for those who love the popular restaurant Grady’s BBQ in San Antonio.

The restaurant’s three remaining locations are permanently closing after over 70 years in business.

“We regret to announce that Grady’s BBQ after serving the community for 70+ years has closed,” the restaurant’s website said. “We want you to know that our No. 1 priority is to find suitable employment for as many of our employees as possible in the San Antonio area.”

The restaurant thanked customers for their support.

“You are a part of the Grady’s family,” the website said.

Grady’s opened in 1948. It is known for selling traditional Texas barbecue at its Fredericksburg, Bandera Road, and Converse locations.

