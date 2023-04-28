Wendy’s famous chili is coming to a grocery store near you

Dave is taking his famous chili out of the drive-thru lane and placing it onto grocery store shelves with the hope that it’ll end up in America’s cupboards.

On April 26, Conagra Brands, Inc., the branded food company responsible for bringing us such grocery store hits as Duncan Hines, Marie Callendars, Vlasic, Swiss Miss and more, announced a new partnership with Wendy’s — bringing the fast-food chain’s chili into homes across the nation.

“Satisfy your cravings with a perfectly seasoned and positively irresistible chili that will add excitement to your taste buds, while delivering the flavor you know and love from Wendy’s restaurants,” reads a press release.

Read more on NBC News/TODAY Show.