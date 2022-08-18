Chicken wings are now cheaper than they were before the pandemic

The first regular-season game of the NFL season kicks off Sept. 8, and just in time: Chicken wings are at their lowest prices in years.

The Department of Agriculture’s price index for chicken wings is now at levels not seen since 2018, with the average wholesale price of a pound of wings falling to about $1.68 in July, and trending even lower for August.

Chicken wings are now substantially cheaper (at wholesale) than before the pandemic pic.twitter.com/ZE47BM0yym — Justin Fox (@foxjust) August 17, 2022

It’s a startling reversal of a trend that saw a dramatic run-up in prices for chicken wings early in the pandemic, one that coincided with broader inflation in the economy, labor shortages and surging demand for poultry as fast-food chains began rolling out competing chicken sandwiches.

