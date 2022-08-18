89º

Chicken wings are now cheaper than they were before the pandemic

But the lows are unlikely to last as the fall sports season ramps up.

Rob Wile, NBC News

File image of chicken wings (Image by ALFONSO CHARLES from Pixabay)

The first regular-season game of the NFL season kicks off Sept. 8, and just in time: Chicken wings are at their lowest prices in years.

The Department of Agriculture’s price index for chicken wings is now at levels not seen since 2018, with the average wholesale price of a pound of wings falling to about $1.68 in July, and trending even lower for August.

It’s a startling reversal of a trend that saw a dramatic run-up in prices for chicken wings early in the pandemic, one that coincided with broader inflation in the economy, labor shortages and surging demand for poultry as fast-food chains began rolling out competing chicken sandwiches.

