Spicy Chicken McNuggets are back at Houston-area McDonald’s

Ready to take the heat, Houston? No, we’re not talking about the current Texas heat.

McDonald’s announced that their popular Spicy Chicken McNuggets are making a comeback for a limited time.

The nuggets launched in 2020, made with all-white meat chicken meat, sizzling tempura coating, and seasoned with cayenne and chili peppers.

The nuggets will be available at participating McDonald’s restaurants in the Houston area via drive-thru, pick-up, or dine-in whether in-person or delivery.

