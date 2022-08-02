94º

WEATHER ALERT

Food

Spicy Chicken McNuggets are back at Houston-area McDonald’s

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Houston, McDonald's, Food
McDonalds Spicy McNuggets are returning in February. (McDonalds)

Ready to take the heat, Houston? No, we’re not talking about the current Texas heat.

McDonald’s announced that their popular Spicy Chicken McNuggets are making a comeback for a limited time.

The nuggets launched in 2020, made with all-white meat chicken meat, sizzling tempura coating, and seasoned with cayenne and chili peppers.

The nuggets will be available at participating McDonald’s restaurants in the Houston area via drive-thru, pick-up, or dine-in whether in-person or delivery.

Are you excited for Spicy Chicken McNuggets to make a comeback once more? Tell us in the comments below.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email