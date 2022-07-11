94º

LIVE

Food

Yay for Fry-Day! Wendy’s celebrates National French Fry Day with 5 days’ worth of free deals🍟

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Food, Fries, Wendy's, Fast Food, National French Fry Day
Starting Monday, July 11, Fans Can Get Their FREE Five-Day Fry Fix with any Mobile Purchase in the Wendy’s App (Hand-out, Wendy's)

HOUSTON – Here’s to three “F” words we love -- food, fries, and free!

Wendy’s is turning National French Fry Day (July 13) into Fry Week, taking the celebration a step further by providing hot deals from Monday through Friday.

The tasty deals are as follows:

  • Monday, 7/11: Free Medium Fry with any Frosty® mobile order purchase
  • Tuesday, 7/12: Free Medium Fry with any salad mobile order purchase
  • Wednesday, 7/13: Free Any Size Fry with any mobile order purchase
  • Thursday, 7/14Free Small Breakfast Seasoned Potatoes (a.k.a. Breakfast FryDay) with any mobile order purchase
  • Friday, 7/15: Free Medium Fry with any size Fry mobile order purchase

Customers can download Wendy’s mobile app so they don’t miss these deals.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email