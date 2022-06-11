92º

Food

Popeyes to sell 59 cent fried chicken in honor of company’s 50th anniversary, report says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HOUSTON – Starting tomorrow, you’ll be able to hop on a time machine and travel to 1972.

Popeyes is celebrating 50 years by selling two pieces of its world-famous fried chicken for only 59 cents, according to the company.

The offer celebrates the company’s founding in 1972 -- when entrepreneur Al Copeland opened the first Popeye’s in New Orleans, TODAY reported.

Beginning June 12, customers who use the Popeyes app or visit Popeyes.com can redeem the special as long as they spend a minimum of $5 per order.

The offer will be available until June 19.

