Whataburger reveals baby gear products for its youngest fans

Whataburger reveals new baby gear products for its youngest fans.

HOUSTON – Texas newborns can now show their love for Whataburger before they can even taste it.

The Texas-based chain debuted new merchandise including gear for little ones.

The new Whatakids collection features everything from bibs and onesies to plushies and coloring books.

The new products were recently showcased at the 2022 Whataburger Family Convention for employees.

Other new Whataburger products revealed included items for shoe lovers, travelers, and sports fanatics.

Shop the goods by visiting https://shop.whataburger.com/.