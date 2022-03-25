Pepsi and IHOP team up to make exclusive maple syrup-flavored cola that you must win to taste

Pepsi has partnered with IHOP to make limited-edition maple syrup cola, the company announced Thursday.

According to a tweet by the Pepsi brand account, Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola is only available to winners of its online contest with IHOP.

People.com reports that only 2,000 people will have the chance to taste the new beverage, which the brand says “combines the indulgent flavor profile of maple syrup with the crisp, refreshing caramel notes of Pepsi.”

For a chance to win, Pepsi wants fans to share a video or image of their pancake stacks using the #ShowUsYourStack and #PepsiSweepstakes hashtags, and tag @IHOP.

The contest is open now through March 29.

Click here for contest rules and more details.