Kraft Mac’ n Cheese-flavored ice cream to be sold at Walmart

Van Leeuwen’s controversial Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream flavor is hitting shelves at Walmart.

According to Thrillist, the flavor that first divided the internet is now a big hit.

Van Leeuwen’s Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream sold out within one hour of going on sale online.

Now, the famous ice cream flavor is available for a limited time at 3,500 Walmart locations nationwide.

According to Thrillist, pint sizes of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream will be available at Walmart for 10 weeks, selling at $4.98 each.