HOUSTON – National Pancake Day is Tuesday, March 1.

To celebrate, IHOP is offering guests one FREE short stack of pancakes when they dine-in on the holiday.

The one-day event helps collect donations to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and Shiner’s Children.

The short stack promotion is available from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. on March 1 at IHOP restaurants.

To take advantage of the promotion, join MYHOP for free pancakes and more deals.