Torchy’s unveils new menu items, including plant-based taco

HOUSTON – Torchy’s Taco unveiled four new items hitting its menu starting Feb. 9.

The new menu items include two tacos, a burrito bowl and a mouthwatering dessert joining Torchy’s “Sweets” menu.

A first for the beloved taco chain restaurant is a plant-based taco made with Beyond Beef.

Torchy’s is also bringing back a fan-favorite Taco of the Month to its menu permanently.

The new menu item will be available at all Houston locations.

Here’s a look at what’s to come and descriptions per Torchy’s Tacos:

The Tipsy Chick: “Torchy’s most coveted Taco of the Month is now permanently back on the menu! The Tipsy Chick features marinated and grilled chicken breast, spinach, grilled corn, green chiles and cheddar cheese with chipotle sauce on a flour tortilla, served with a side of scratch-made bacon bourbon marmalade.”

Tipsy Chick Taco (Torchy's Tacos)

The MoFaux: “The MoFaux is Torchy’s newest plant-based taco option hitting Torchy’s locations nationwide, crafted from scratch with Cowboy-Style Beyond Beef® topped with green chiles, grilled corn, peppadew peppers, fresh avocado and cilantro with our signature Diablo Sauce – all served on a house-made corn tortilla.”

MoFaux Taco (Torchy's Tacos)

Scratch-Made Churros: “Joining Torchy’s signature Lil’ Nookies on the “Sweets” menu, the brand’s new mouthwatering Churros are scratch-made with buttermilk and dusted with sugar and cinnamon, served with a side of dulce de leche.”

Churros (Torchy's Tacos)

Burrito Bowl: “For those in the mood to ditch the tortillas, you can now convert Torchy’s Grande Burrito into a burrito bowl, featuring your choice of beef, chicken, pork or veggies, refried pinto beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. You can also sub the MoFaux Beyond Beef protein on the Grande Burrito, Burrito Bowl and Airstream Salad.”

