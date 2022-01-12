Salad recall for Dole products due to listeria concern: This is the full list of products to toss right away

Dole is recalling several of its salad products due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes nearly 30 prepackaged mixed salad products that are sold at Aldi, H-E-B, Kroger and Walmart stores.

Consumers can identify whether their product is impacted by the recall by checking the product lot code found in the upper right-hand corner of the salad package and its “Best if Used By” date.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, people should look for a product lot code beginning with the letter “W” and a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 22, 2021 and Jan. 9, 2022 or a product lot code beginning with the letter “B” and a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 23, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022.

Consumers with recalled products are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately, according to the FDA.

Information on a recall from the FDA, as released in January 2022. (FDA)

LISTING OF PRODUCTS SUBJECT TO SOLEDAD RECALL

Product Description UPC Code

Dole 10oz Very Veggie 0-71430-01008-2

Dole 11oz Greener Selection 0-71430-00965-9

Dole 12oz American 0-71430-00933-8

Dole 12oz Garden Salad / Salade Du Jardin 0-71430-01135-5

Dole 13.25oz Country Ranch Kit 0-71430-01730-2

Dole 13oz Southwest Kit 0-71430-01701-2

Dole 16oz Value Size Shredded Lettuce 0-71430-84616-2

Dole 24oz Value Size Garden Salad 0-71430-01136-2

Dole 3lb Garden Salad 0-71430-01138-6

Dole 5.8 oz Chicken Club BLT Salad Bowl 0-71430-00123-3

Dole 6.05 oz Avocado Ranch Salad with Chicken Bowl 0-71430-00125-7

Dole 6.25 oz Backyard BBQ Salad with Chicken Bowl 0-71430-00124-0

Dole 6.25 oz Santa Fe Style Salad Bowl 0-71430-00118-9

Dole 7.25 oz Turkey & Bacon Country Cobb Salad Bowl 0-71430-00120-2

Dole 7.65oz Café Chef Salad Bowl 0-71430-00115-8

Dole 8oz Shredded Lettuce 0-71430-01065-5

Dole 9.1oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit 0-71430-00093-9

Dole 9.8oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit 0-71430-00100-4

HEB 12oz American Salad 0-41220-35500-6

HEB 8oz Shredded Lettuce 0-41220-35521-1

HEB 9.5oz Premium Ranch Kit 0-41220791569-0

Marketside 7.45 oz Premium Avocado Ranch Bowl 6-81131-37735-5

Marketside 11.75 oz Multi-Serve Southwestern Style Salad Bowl 6-81131-42361-8

Marketside 12oz Classic Salad 6-81131-32894-4

Marketside 12oz Crisp Greens 6-81131-35503-2

Marketside 1lb Shredded Lettuce 6-81131-53209-9

Marketside 24oz Classic Salad 6-81131-32895-1

Marketside 6.35 oz Santa Fe Style Bowl 6-81131-42363-2

Marketside 6.81 oz BLT Salad Bowl 6-81131-37736-2

Marketside 7.25 oz Chef Salad Bowl 6-81131-35506-3

Marketside 7.25 oz Cobb Salad Bowl 6-81131-35507-0

Marketside 8oz Shredded Lettuce 6-81131-32896-8

Presidents Choice 12.25oz Ranch Kit / Le Choix du President Ranch Kit de Salade 0-60383-00493-4

President’s Choice 12oz Garden Salad / Le Choix du President Salade Jardiniere 0-60383-22268-0

President’s Choice 13oz Sesame Ginger Kit / Le Choix du President Sesame et Gingembre 0-60383-02320-1

President’s Choice 13oz Southwest Salad Kit / Le Choix du President Sud-Ouest 0-60383-02319-5

LISTING OF PRODUCTS SUBJECT TO SPRINGFIELD RECALL

Product Description UPC Code

Dole 10 oz Very Veggie / Ranache de Legumes 0-71430-01008-2

Dole 11 oz Greener Selection / Selection de Verdure 0-71430-00965-9

Dole 12 oz American / Melange Americain 0-71430-00933-8

Dole 12 oz Garden Salad / Salade du Jardin 0-71430-01135-5

Dole 13 oz Asian Island Crunch / Croustillante Des Iles Asiatiques 0-71430-01721-0

Dole 13 oz Southwest Salad Kit 0-71430-01701-2

Dole 13 oz Southwest Salad Kit / Salade du Sud-ouest 0-71430-01711-1

Dole 13.25 Country Ranch Kit 0-71430-01730-2

Dole 16 oz Shredded Lettuce 0-71430-84616-2

Dole 2 lb Garden Salad 0-71430-01137-9

Dole 24 oz Value Size Garden Salad 0-71430-01136-2

Dole 8 oz Shredded Lettuce 0-71430-01065-5

Dole 9.1 oz Peppercorn Ranch / Ranch et Poivre 0-71430-00098-4

Dole 9.1 oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit 0-71430-00093-9

Dole 9.8 oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit 0-71430-00100-4

Dole 9.8 oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit / Teriyaki A L’ananas 0-71430-00182-0

Kroger 12 oz American Blend 0-11110-91041-7

Kroger 12 oz Classic Garden 0-11110-91036-3

Kroger 12 oz Veggie Blend 0-11110-91048-6

Kroger 24 oz Classic Garden 0-11110-91037-0

Kroger 8oz. Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 0-11110-91613-6

Little Salad Bar 10 oz Caesar Salad Kit 4099100 087000

Little Salad Bar 10.65 oz. Chopped Caesar Kit 4099100263923

Little Salad Bar 12 oz Garden Salad 4099100082982

Little Salad Bar 8 oz Shredded Lettuce 4099100087963

Little Salad Bar 9 oz Italian Salad 4099100083194

Marketside 12 oz Classic Iceberg Salad 6-81131-32894-4

Marketside 12 oz Crisp Greens 6-81131-35503-2

Marketside 16 oz Shredded Lettuce 6-81131-53209-9

Marketside 24 oz Classic Iceberg Salad 6-81131-32895-1

Marketside 8 oz Shredded Lettuce 6-81131-32896-8

Presidents Choice 12 oz Garden Salad / Le Choix du President Salade Jardiniere 0-60383-22268-0

Presidents Choice 12 oz Mixed Greens / Le Choix du President Melange de Legumes- Feuilles 0-60383-00188-9

Presidents Choice 12.25 oz Ranch Kit / Le Choix du President Ranch Kit de Salade 0-60383-00493-4

Presidents Choice 13 oz. Sesame Ginger Kit / Le Choix du President Sesame et Gingembre 0-60383-02320-1

Presidents Choice 13 oz. Southwest Salad Kit / Le Choix du President Sud-Ouest 0-60383-02319-5

For a complete list of products subject to recall, click here.