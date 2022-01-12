Did someone say confetti cake? OREO celebrates 110th birthday with new flavor

HOUSTON – Foodie alert!

OREO just announced a new flavor coming to the market, but only for a limited time.

In celebration of the yummy, chocolate cookie, the brand is debuting a limited-edition birthday cookie -- chocolate confetti cake.

“For over a century, OREO has brought fun, playful experiences to fans and we will continue to do just that as we celebrate our 110th birthday,” said Sydney Kranzmann, U.S. Brand Manager OREO. “Our celebration is inspired by the magical birthday moment that spans generations and cultures…when you close your eyes, blow out the candles, and make a wish. We are so excited to celebrate 110 years of Milk’s Favorite Cookie by encouraging fans to embrace this birthday magic no matter their age and to never stop wishing – we’ll even be granting some fan wishes through our special sweepstakes prizes!”

This will be its first-ever cookie to feature rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie, and the inside will feature two layers of the signature creme filling with sprinkles along with the addition of a rich chocolate flavored creme.

Ad

The cookies are currently available for purchase on OREO.com. The cookie will be available in stores nationwide on Jan. 31.