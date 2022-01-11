52º

Tacos for days: Inside Taco Bell’s subscription service

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Taco Bell set to open drive-thru only concept "Taco Bell Defy" (Taco Bell)

Taco Bell is offering taco lovers 30 tacos for 30 days with its new subscription service.

The Taco Lover’s Pass allows fans to redeem one of seven iconic tacos a day for 30 consecutive days at participating restaurants, according to a news release from Taco Bell.

The better news? The pass cost only $10, making the average price of a daily taco just 33 cents each for subscribers.

The subscription is a part of Taco Bell’s effort to provide fans with the ultimate brand experience on its app.

With the pass, subscribers have access to a secret category on the Taco Bell app menu that allows them to choose a taco and redeem in-restaurant.

Subscribers have the choice of ordering a Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos® Locos Tacos or the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

