PHOTO: Man eats Whataburger for two weeks to decorate Christmas tree

Talk about dedication: a Texas man ate Whataburger for two weeks straight in order to collect enough paraphernalia to decorate his Christmas tree, My San Antonio reports.

According to the report, Noe Gasca spent about $300 to create his dream Christmas tree adorned with empty Styrofoam cups, large fry boxes, and leftover burger wraps from Whataburger.

Gasca began collecting items from the Texas-based fast-food chain on Nov. 1.

He shared a photo of his completed Christmas tree in a Whataburger Fanatics group on Facebook. The post received more than 2,000 shares and over 1,000 likes, according to the My San Antonio report.