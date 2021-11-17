63 cents: McDonald’s offering discounted Egg McMuffins for sandwich anniversary

McDonald’s is celebrating 50 years of its Egg McMuffin with throwback pricing.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, McDonald’s will offer its original breakfast sandwich at its throwback price of 63 cents.

The promotion will run during breakfast hours at participating locations across Houston.

In order to get the Egg McMuffin at a discounted price, customers must place their order on the McDonald’s app.

McDonald’s has provided a menu of “hacks” to its Egg McMuffin with add-ons and substitutions (additional charges may apply) for customers to try.