McDonald’s collaborates with Mariah Carey on new menu ahead of holidays

McDonald’s is taking its celebrity meals to a new level, teaming up with Mariah Carey to create an entire menu of her own.

“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles,” Carey said, according to McDonald’s press release. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”

“The Mariah Menu” features 12 of the singer’s favorite McDonald’s items that will take part in a 12 days of deals promotion leading up to Christmas Eve.

Starting Dec.13, Mariah’s featured item of the day will be free to customers who make a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app.

Per the news release, “The Mariah Menu” items will be served in fun and festive packaging inspired by the singer’s love for the holidays and chic style.