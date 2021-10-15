Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream flavor to debut this holiday season

It’s nearly that time of year again when Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes will be hitting store shelves.

In addition to the beloved holiday treat, Little Debbie is debuting a Christmas Tree Cakes flavored ice cream.

According to It’s A Southern Thing, Little Debbie announced Thursday that its popular Christmas Tree Cakes will be available as a new ice cream flavor exclusively at Walmart.

The ice cream, which will be sold for $2.50 a pint, will be available starting Nov. 1 at Walmart stores nationwide.

Are you a fan of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes? If so, will you try the treat in ice cream form?