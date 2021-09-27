Starbucks celebrating its 50th anniversary, National Coffee Day with FREE cups of coffee

FILE - This June 26, 2019, file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks announced Friday, June 12, 2020, that the company is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose. The move comes after the coffee chain reportedly banned employees from wearing Black Lives Matter gear. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Wednesday, Sept. 29 will be a BIG day for Starbucks as it celebrates its 50th anniversary as well as National Coffee Day.

To commemorate the occasion, Starbucks is offering free cups of its Pike Place® Roast brewed coffee to customers who bring in a clean reusable cup (up to 20 fl. oz.) into participating locations.

The offer is available in-store only and will not be accepted at the drive-thru or by ordering ahead via the Starbucks app.

The offer is limited to one per customer, up to 20 fl oz., with no refills or modifiers.

Will you be visiting Starbucks to receive its freebie this Wednesday? ☕