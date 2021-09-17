McDonald’s to offer 50-cent double cheeseburgers in honor of National Cheeseburger Day

HOUSTON – Looking to save a few bucks for lunch on Saturday? McDonald’s may be a good choice.

The popular fast food chain will offer 50-cent double cheeseburgers as a way to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day.

According to the restaurant, the offer is available on the McDonald’s app and opt-in to the new My McDonalds Rewards program. Once signed up, you will receive the offer via the app.

The 50-cent double cheeseburger deal is available this Saturday only.

RELATED: Timeless burgers: 10 of Houston’s oldest burger joints you have to try