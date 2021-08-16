Get your fall fix early: Pumpkin spice-flavored drinks and treats return to Dunkin’ this week

Dunkin’ Donuts is making its Pumpkin Flavored Coffee and espresso, spiced drinks, and bite-sized bakery treats available earlier than ever before

Fall couldn’t come soon enough, and to compensate, Dunkin’ is bringing back its pumpkin spice items sooner than ever before.

Dunkin’ surprised its followers last Wednesday with an announcement on its Instagram, which showed a text message from “Dunkin’ President” that said, “Hey, I really miss pumpkin...can we bring it back early?”

In a news release, Dunkin’ announced its fall menu featuring pumpkin-flavored drinks and treats will be available starting this Wednesday.

In addition to its classic pumpkin spice lineup, Dunkin’ is debuting a new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

According to the news release, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will be included in a restaurant promotion along with the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for a special price of $3 through Sept. 14.

Other new items debuting this season include the Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher and Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher.

