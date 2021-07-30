Summer just got ICY: Rapper Saweetie taps in on new partnership with McDonald’s, showcasing her signature order

Saweetie is showcasing her unique taste buds with a new partnership with McDonald’s.

HOUSTON – Saweetie is showcasing her unique taste buds with a new partnership with McDonald’s.

Starting Sept. 9, guests can order The Saweetie Meal, featuring a Big Mac, a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium fry, a medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce, a personalized rename of the traditional Sweet ‘N Sour sauce.

Saweetie is a chart-chopping rap artist who is known for her wild food concoctions, such as noodles with Hot Cheetos or spaghetti with ranch dressing.

With this collaboration, the 28-year-old artist is encouraging fans to try one of her McDonald’s remixes, such as adding fries to a Big Mac, stacking fries atop Chicken McNuggets with sauce drizzled, dropping the patty meat and replacing with a Chicken McNuggets sandwich, and removing the buns all together and smashing two fresh Big Mac patties together for a new sandwich.

Ad

Saweetie, McDonald’s announces meal deal where you can remix traditional items to make them saucier (KPRC)

According to the press release, The Saweetie Meal will be available in the U.S. in-restaurant, at the drive-thru, through McDelivery, and on the McDonald’s app using contactless mobile order and pay.

“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” said Saweetie. “Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that’s right.”

Saweetie rose to fame after her debut song, Icy Girl, in 2018, and she later released My Type,” which samples “Freek-a-Leek” by Petey Pablo, and peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. Other popular songs include “Tap In” and “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat.

She is expected to drop her debut album, Pretty B**** Music, sometime this year.