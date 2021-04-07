Pop-Tarts releases 3 new flavors, including Texas favorite peach cobbler

HOUSTON – Pop-Tarts are getting ready for the warmer weather with three new fruity flavors, including a Texas favorite.

Lemon Cream Pie, Tropical Mango, and Peach Cobbler are the three flavors that will hit store shelves during summertime, according to Thrillist. Pop-Tarts said via Facebook they flavors will be hitting nearby stores very soon.

The boxes are expected to be priced at around $2.89 per box.

The flavors will join several others already on store shelves, including Brown Sugar Cinnamon, S’Mores, Cherry and Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel.

Will you try these new flavors, including peach cobbler? Tell us in the comments below.