Topo Chico unveils newest flavor ‘Twist of Tangerine’

HOUSTON – If you’ve been anticipating a new flavor from Texas’ favorite sparkling water, you’re in luck.

Topo Chico unveiled a new flavor on social media Tuesday, “Twist of Tangerine”, which brings a “new, delicious and bubbly” flavor on store shelves.

“Twist of Tangerine” joins Topo Chico’s line of healthy-minded flavors, including ‘Twist of Lime’ and ‘Twist of Grapefruit’, which were released in 2017, Beverage Industry reported.

On Topo Chico’s Twitter, the company released a Spotify playlist named after the new flavor, with songs all about tangerines.

Houstonians can find Topo Chico’s Twist of Tangerine at Sprouts this week, and at Whole Foods Market later this Spring.