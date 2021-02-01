Popeye’s removes two popular sides from its permanent menu

HOUSTON – Your Popeye’s dinner may not be the same after the fast-food chicken staple kicked two side dishes off the menu.

Both the green beans and the Cajun rice disappeared from the list of sides, which came as a surprise to customers who favor those sides. KPRC 2 contacted several Popeye’s restaurants in the Houston-area to confirm the removal.

Popeye’s also responded to several Twitter users on their account regarding the removal of the sides.

We apologize that our Cajun Rice and Green Beans are no longer on the permanent menu. However, we still have a bunch of delicious sides. If you would like us to share your feedback with our team, please send a DM with your full name, phone number, and email. Thank you! https://t.co/mMDaGph77V — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) February 1, 2021

In a statement, the company said the move was based on customer feedback and “looking for ways to improve our menu.”

“So after thoughtful consideration, our Cajun rice and green beans are no longer on the permanent menu. However, we still have a bunch of delicious sides,” the company wrote.

Both sides are still on the menu if you order online, but will show as “not available.” Available sides include mac and cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy, Cajun fries, biscuits and red beans with rice.

Will you still order from Popeye’s after they removed both the Cajun rice and green beans? Tell us in the comments below.