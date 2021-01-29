Butterfinger teases new peanut butter product, bringing buzz on social media

HOUSTON – The company behind Butterfinger candy dropped a hint on Instagram at a possible new product that may have the Internet going nuts.

According to Thrillist, Ferrero, the company that owns Butterfinger, posted an image of a jar of Butterfinger-flavored peanut butter on their Instagram, on National Peanut Butter Day.

On the image itself, the word “NEW?” had an asterisk next to it with “maybe sometime in the future” on the bottom.

“We just had the best idea for #NationalPeanut ButterDay,” Butterfinger wrote, “Just kidding...Unless?”

Social media were quick to respond positively to the idea, hoping the new product would be real.

Ferrero has not officially confirmed the new Butterfinger peanut butter would be released to stores, as there’s no set plan or date for the product at this time, Thrillist reported.

Would you love to try the new Butterfinger Peanut Butter if it was a thing? Tell us in the comments below.