76ºF

Food

McDonald’s bringing back Spicy Chicken McNuggets

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: McDonalds, Throwback Thursday, Spicy McNuggets, Food
McDonalds Spicy McNuggets are returning in February.
McDonalds Spicy McNuggets are returning in February. (McDonalds)

HOUSTON – McDonalds is bringing back fan favorites Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce to its menu, among other items.

The fast-food chain announced Tuesday the McNuggets will return to menus across the U.S. starting Feb. 1.

McDonald’s will also celebrate “Throwback Thursday” with customers’ faves such as shakes, fries and apple pies will be offered at “throwback” prices from the 1950s and 1960s exclusively on the McDonald’s smartphone app. Ordering Spicy McNuggets on the app unlocks an offer to redeem for a 25-cent small shake.

Other offers include a 20-cent apple pie on Feb. 4, 35-cent large fries on Feb. 11, and 25-cent cheeseburgers on Feb. 18.

Spicy McNuggets were removed from the menu in October, according to TODAY.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: