McDonald’s bringing back Spicy Chicken McNuggets

HOUSTON – McDonalds is bringing back fan favorites Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce to its menu, among other items.

The fast-food chain announced Tuesday the McNuggets will return to menus across the U.S. starting Feb. 1.

McDonald’s will also celebrate “Throwback Thursday” with customers’ faves such as shakes, fries and apple pies will be offered at “throwback” prices from the 1950s and 1960s exclusively on the McDonald’s smartphone app. Ordering Spicy McNuggets on the app unlocks an offer to redeem for a 25-cent small shake.

spicy chicken mcnuggets are back 2/1 but only because u said please — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 25, 2021

Other offers include a 20-cent apple pie on Feb. 4, 35-cent large fries on Feb. 11, and 25-cent cheeseburgers on Feb. 18.

Spicy McNuggets were removed from the menu in October, according to TODAY.