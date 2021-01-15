How to get free bagel sandwiches from Houston-area Einstein Bros. Bagels in honor of National Bagel Day

HOUSTON – How about a free bagel sandwich to perk up your day?

Houston-area Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering one free egg sandwich with any purchase in honor of Friday’s National Bagel Day.

Customers can order one of 11 different egg sandwich combinations, with popular flavors such as “The Farmhouse”, “The Chorizo Sunrise”, and “The All-Nighter.”

To redeem the one-time free egg sandwich offer, download the Einstein Bros. app and make an “Order Ahead” purchase, such as a coffee, a bagel with schmear, or even another sandwich.

The free sandwich offer is valid until January 31.